"Now, knowing that, how are you going to treat that car?" he asks.

"You're probably going to read the owner's manual four times before you drive it; you're going to keep it in the garage, protect it at all times, change the oil twice as often as necessary," says Buffett. "If there's the least little bit of rust, you're going to get that fixed immediately so it doesn't spread — because you know it has to last you as long as you live."

And then, like a bag of bricks, Buffett hits us with a brilliant realization: The position you're in with your car is exactly the position you're in concerning your mind and body.

In other words, the way you treat your car should be no different than the way you treat your body.

"You have only one mind and one body for the rest of your life," Buffett says. "If you aren't taking care of them when you're young, it's like leaving that car out in hailstorms and letting rust eat away at it. If you don't take care of your mind and body now, by the time you're 40 or 50, you'll be like a car that can't go anywhere."

Now, you might be wondering whether Buffett practices what he preaches — considering how vocal the billionaire has been about his love for Coca-Cola, hamburgers, steaks and hash browns.

For the most part, the answer is yes.

When a New Jersey nutritional dentist wrote Buffett a letter encouraging him to eat more healthy foods, he responded by saying his diet isn't as bad as most might think.

"I have a wonderful doctor who nudges me in your direction every time I see him. All in all, I've enjoyed remarkably good health — largely because of genes, of course — but also, I think, because I enjoy life so much every day," he said in his response.

And back in 2007, when he was in his late 70s, he told CNBC that his doctor told him two years before: "Either you eat better or you exercise."

Buffett chose the latter, which he called "the lesser of two evils."

