Americans angry they may no longer qualify for $1,400 stimulus checks, say it feels like a 'targeted attack' on middle class

Though she has kept her job as an executive assistant throughout the pandemic, Marie, who asked to be identified by her middle name to protect her privacy, says her budget has still been stretched thin.

The mother-of-two's employer reduced her salary by 15%, she no longer picks up extra income as a part-time Uber driver due to safety concerns, and she had to pay for her son's daycare to keep his spot despite the fact that he was at home with her at the beginning of the pandemic. She's accrued around $4,000 in debt over the course of the pandemic and is currently two months late on daycare payments.

Now, with the news that Congress is considering lowering the income eligibility threshold for the third round of stimulus payments from $75,000 to $50,000 for individuals and from $150,000 for married couples to $100,000, Marie's money worries are compounding. She is "terrified" that she will no longer qualify because she earned around $60,000 in 2019. (The Washington Post reported that heads of household earning up to $75,000 would still qualify for the full $1,400 payments under the new thresholds.)

"I was banking on that money," says Marie, who lives in Maryland. "The fact that they're changing it and setting this strict cutoff is totally unreasonable for anybody who lives in a high-cost-of-living area. It's wrong."

She is one of dozens of people who reached out to CNBC Make It to express frustration about the possible change to eligibility for the $1,400 payment. Many, like Marie, say Democrats would be reneging on their campaign promise to provide $2,000 in direct relief payments to struggling Americans if they send them to fewer people.

"Taking money away from people after you've promised it to them is not the way to start," says Marie, referring to the fact that Democrats now control the White House, House of Representatives and Senate. "I think this is a horrible plan that threatens security to many people."