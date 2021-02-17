Robinhood now faces roughly 90 lawsuits after GameStop trading halt—here's how customers might actually get their day in court

In the roughly three weeks since Robinhood restricted trading of certain securities, including GameStop, investors have filed more than 90 federal lawsuits generally claiming that the trading app's actions were unfair and unlawful, court records reviewed by CNBC's Make It reveal.

Yet consumer advocates and lawmakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., worry that users who have filed these suits will not get their day in court. That's because Robinhood's user agreement contains a clause that requires disputes by users to be settled in arbitration and not in the civil court system.

Most major corporations and employers, including Robinhood, have arbitration clauses in their "terms of service" agreements that require customers to litigate their disputes outside the court system. But Robinhood also must follow regulations that do permit class-action suits until a judge rules otherwise, creating a potential pathway for these suits to move forward.

Although each case varies slightly, most of the lawsuits filed over the last few weeks are on behalf of app users who say they suffered financial setbacks and missed opportunities as a result of Robinhood and other trading platforms sharply restricting the number of shares an individual could buy of GameStop, and other stocks such as AMC and Nokia, starting on Jan. 28.

GameStop's stock, which was trading at about $4 per share six months ago, hit a high of $483 per share on Jan. 28 spurred by its promotion on the Reddit group WallStreetBets and others on social media.

Robinhood's actions were undertaken "purposefully and knowingly to manipulate the market for the benefit of people and financial institutions who were not Robinhood customers," one early class action lawsuit in Massachusetts alleges.

The number of federal lawsuits alone filed in the past month are nearly double the roughly 50 suits filed against Robinhood in the 12 months before the trading halt. And already, several thousand people have signed up with DoNotPay.com to automatically join a class action lawsuit against Robinhood.

Robinhood, in a statement, said the restrictions were due to the amount it's required to deposit with trading clearinghouses, which had reached hundreds of millions of dollars because of the volatility of the share prices and trading volumes.

At this point, it's too early to know whether these lawsuits will prove to be a nuisance or a real threat to Robinhood, which primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company declined to comment on Friday regarding the lawsuits the company is currently facing.

"What is most out of the ordinary about this whole fiasco is that Robinhood started to prohibit trading without any regulatory action requiring a prohibition," says Adam Gana, managing partner of Gana Weinstein LLP and a lawyer who specializes in securities litigation and arbitration.

"If there is a functional problem with the purchase of a security and the Securities and Exchange Commission halts trading, that's one thing," Gana says. "But for a broker-dealers to be able to arbitrarily halt trading on cherry-picked securities is an entirely different matter that needs to be investigated."

In addition to facing lawsuits, Robinhood is also fielding questions from lawmakers and regulators over the situation. Both the Senate and House are set to hold hearings on the matter, with Robinhood's CEO Vlad Tenev set to testify on Thursday in front of the House Financial Services committee. Regulators are also reportedly investigating the situation for potential violations related to market manipulation.

"Robinhood has a responsibility to treat its investors honestly and fairly, and provide them with access to the market under a transparent and consistent set of rules. It is deeply troubling that the company may not be doing so," Senator Warren said earlier this month.