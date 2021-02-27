What consumers need to know about Affirm's new debit card

Finance company Affirm announced Thursday that it will soon begin offering a debit card to consumers that will allow them to make installment payments on any purchase at any merchant.

But consumers should be careful to read the fine print before applying.

Since 2012, Affirm has offered point-of-sale or installment loans on select retailers' websites, including Casper, Peloton, Walmart and thousands of others. These buy now, pay later (BNPL) financing options let customers pay off their purchases at select retailers in monthly installments, at times at a 0% interest rate, though this depends on the individual and the retailer. They are often advertised as a less expensive alternative to credit cards.

The new Affirm Card takes this system a step further. While all of the details have not been disclosed, essentially, consumers will be able to link the card to their existing bank account to either pay in full for purchases, like a typical debit card, or via monthly installments at any retailer, online or in-store. Affirm says the installments are interest-free for "eligible" purchases, but did not specify what those include.

It also has not yet specified what financial firm is issuing the cards.

If the pay-over-time option sounds a lot like a credit card or credit line, that's because it acts a lot like one, says Ted Rossman, an analyst at Bankrate. Affirm is essentially combining a debit card with a financing plan similar to a credit card, though, notably, without credit card protections or rewards points, he says.

The main appeal of the debit card is that it will likely streamline the check-out process: Cardholders may be able to use the card for all of their purchases all the time, rather than filling out a separate application for every purchase, as is the practice now. And some consumers may benefit from the 0% financing, Rossman says.

Others may also consider it a more responsible way to take on debt than a credit card, Rossman says, since the interest rate and the payback cycle are fixed: Consumers know upfront exactly how much they owe, when they will owe it and how many payments they will make. Credit card debt, on the other hand, is open-ended.

"Psychologically, it feels better," says Rossman of taking on debt this way. "For some people it really works. It just depends on what terms you get."