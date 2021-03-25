Hard work and a lot of grit: CEO of Nigeria’s Pricepally reflects on the lessons learned as a founder

Luther Lawoyin launched bulk-buy online grocery store, Pricepally, in November 2019 just months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pricepally Chief Executive Luther Lawoyin says he founded his fourth startup shortly after getting married when his wife starting taking note of their collective expenses and he realized just how much they were spending on groceries.



Speaking to CNBC Make It via telephone, Lawoyin said he couldn't understand the cause, as it wasn't something he had consciously monitored before. However, after conducting some research, Lawoyin said he realized that the high costs were partly due to inefficiency in the fresh food supply chain in Nigeria, where he lives, and across Africa.

This inefficiency is "chiefly due to the outdated and dilapidated infrastructure plaguing the continent," he said.

Pricepally, headquartered in the Nigerian city of Lagos, is an online store that enables people to shop for groceries in bulk at "deep discounts" because it connects them directly with farmers, manufacturers and wholesalers.

Lawoyin explained that there is a lack of integration between people in the supply chain, meaning "the farmer has no information on what the markets need."

"The rural to urban logistics companies have no structured information to convey goods, making intermediaries act at will with no understanding of connecting each stage smartly," he added. As a result, Lawoyin said the end consumer also has "no idea" where the food they buy is coming from or who farmed it.

"Overall there is a lack of data, information and collaborations that can make this food value chain a lot more efficient than it currently is," he said.

To make their own grocery shopping cheaper, Lawoyin and his wife, Mosunmola, decided to pool together with friends to buy fresh food in bulk more directly from producers, which is where the idea for Pricepally was born.

One of the biggest lessons Lawoyin said he'd learned in creating his own business was that "you need a lot of grit."

"There will be challenges every day, and you must solve them to move forward," he continued. "There is no alternative for hard work, and you must get the job done to achieve your vision."