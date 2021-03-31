The Mets' $325 million contract offer to Francisco Lindor would make him one of the highest-paid baseball players ever

The New York Mets were purchased for $2.4 billion by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen in September, and the team has wasted no time in flexing its newfound financial might.

The biggest move the Mets have made thus far under Cohen's leadership was a blockbuster January trade for superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is on the final year of his current contract. The team is hoping to keep him in New York until 2031 by offering him a mammoth 10-year, $325 million contract extension.

The two sides have yet to reach an agreement. Lindor reportedly wants 12 years and $385 million and could choose to enter free agency after this season, where he is likely to garner several other lucrative offers.

Still, the Mets' current offer would make the 27-year-old the owner of one of the top-five biggest contracts in the 118-year history of Major League Baseball. Here's how he would stack up against the other largest contracts in the sport, according to data from Sportrac.