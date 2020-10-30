Steve Cohen officially owns the New York Mets after MLB approves deal

Steve Cohen is officially the owner of the New York Mets.

Major League Baseball owners approved of Cohen's roughly $2.4 billion purchase of the team from the Wilpon Family on Friday, the league announced.

"I extend my best wishes to Fred Wilpon, Saul Katz and Jeff Wilpon and thank them for their longstanding efforts for the Mets," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I congratulate Mr. Cohen on receiving approval from the Major League Clubs. Steve will bring his lifelong passion for the Mets to the stewardship of his hometown team, and he will be joined by highly respected baseball leadership as well. I believe that Steve will work hard to deliver a team in which Mets fan can take pride."

With Citi Field located on public land owned by New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio needed to sign off on the sale, which he did shortly after MLB approved. The New York Post reported the city was attempting to block the sale of the team to Cohen.

"The New York City Law Department has completed its legal review of the proposed sale of the Mets," de Blasio said in a statement. "New York City does not object to the sale, and the Mets may proceed with the transaction."