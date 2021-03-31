Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak was undrafted, driving Uber on the side — now he’s signed a deal worth at least $9.25 million

When baseball pitcher Randy Dobnak was first called up to the major leagues by the Minnesota Twins in 2019, it marked a nearly unheard of rise for a player once undrafted out of college who was driving for Uber and Lyft on the side to earn extra cash while chasing his MLB dreams just a few years ago.

Now, it turns out, that huge achievement was just the beginning for the 26-year-old Dobnak, who recently agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Twins that's worth at least $9.25 million, ESPN reported on Sunday.

However, the deal could end up being worth even more.

The right-handed pitcher's new contract also includes a series of team options (where the Twins could later opt to extend the contract even longer) and incentive bonuses that could push the value of the contract to nearly $30 million over eight seasons if Dobnak meets various conditions, from pitching a certain number of innings to making All-Star teams or winning other performance-based awards, according to Fox Sports.

An unlikely path to MLB

Years before he would land an MLB deal worth millions, Dobnak was just another college baseball player hoping for a shot at realizing his major league dream.

Dobnak pitched for four years in college at Alderson Broaddus University, a small Division II school in West Virginia. He'd hoped to eventually pitch in the major leagues, and he had some interest from MLB scouts, but it didn't pan out.

"I talked to a few different teams — six or seven — and the [Toronto] Blue Jays followed me for about three years" during his college career, he said on a 2019 episode of the "Scoop" podcast. "But nobody ever came to see me play. Every time they would plan on it, we'd either get rained out or snowed out."

After graduation, Dobnak joined the United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL), a four-team independent league based in Michigan, for the 2017 season. He was making about $700 a month.

While at USPBL, Dobnak decided he'd spend one more year chasing his MLB dream before looking for a different career, he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. (Dobnak had earned an accounting degree in college.)

"If nothing happens, I'll move on with my life," he said he told himself.

But after pitching just six games for the USPBL, scouts for the Twins were impressed enough that the team gave him a minor-league deal that paid him $500 upfront during the 2017 season.