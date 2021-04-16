This map shows which U.S. states spend the most (and least) on household expenses

Americans shell out approximately $4.4 trillion each year to cover bills like housing, utilities and insurance. But residents of some states are paying far more than others.

The average American family spends about $22,666 annually, or about $1,889 a month, on their household bills, according to doxo's 2021 United States of Bill Pay Report. That represents about 20% of a household's annual spending.

That's based on doxo's calculations of the 10 most common household bills, which include:

Mortgage

Rent

Auto loans

Utilities (electric, gas, water and sewer, waste and recycling)

Auto insurance

Cable, internet and phone

Health insurance (the portion consumers typically pay)

Mobile phone

Alarm and security

Life insurance

Across the country, the average amount spent on household expenses varies widely by state. Hawaiian residents pay the highest amount at $2,731 per month on average. That's 44.6% higher than the national average. New Jersey and California are the second- and third-highest ranked states, respectively.

Meanwhile, those living in Arkansas, Mississippi, Indiana, New Mexico and West Virginia experience more affordable rates for their bills. Households in West Virginia spend an average of $1,485 on monthly bills, the lowest amount in the country.

Here's a look at how every U.S. state compares, according to doxo's data.