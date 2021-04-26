Here's how much money Americans in their 20s have in their 401(k) accounts

The earlier you start to save for retirement, the more time your money will have to accumulate compound interest, which can significantly boost your savings.

Early in your career, start by saving what you can, with the ultimate goal of putting away 15% of your salary. That 15% will put you on track to have the equivalent of your salary saved by 30, which is the milestone retirement-plan provider Fidelity recommends aiming for in order to retire comfortably.

And if your employer offers a 401(k) match, try to contribute enough to qualify for the full amount, which is essentially free money.

That means if you earn $50,000 a year, you should aim to have $50,000 in retirement savings by the time you are 30. If your annual salary is $100,000 a year, you should aim to have $100,000 saved.

But how much do people in their 20s actually have in their 401(k)s? The average 401(k) balance for Americans between the ages of 20 and 29 was $15,000 as of the fourth quarter of 2020, according to data from Fidelity's retirement platform.

The average employee contribution rate for people in this age group was 7.4%.