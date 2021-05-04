A divorce settlement remains to be seen, but here's a breakdown of Bill Gates' wealth

Bill Gates, co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft, and his wife, Melinda French Gates, announced on Monday that they plan to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the two said in a post on Twitter. "We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

Of course, Bill Gates is one of the world's richest billionaires. Wealth-X, a global high net worth intelligence and data company, estimates his net worth to be at least $134.1 billion.

Though his success began with Microsoft, his shares in the company now only represent 19.6% of his wealth, which Wealth-X estimates to be valued at $26.1 billion. Much of his money is now tied to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, but the exact amount hasn't been disclosed.

The Gates, with Warren Buffett, also founded the Giving Pledge, which asks billionaires to give away more than half of their wealth to philanthropy.

Because of the Foundation, the division of assets between Bill and Melinda may be much more complicated. Court documents show that they have a separation agreement, but terms have not been made public.

But what are they working with? Here's a breakdown of Bill Gates' wealth, according to Wealth-X.