It feels like everyone is burned out, and mindfulness isn't enough to help

Everyone I know is burned out.

Burned out from the lack of separation between work and home life, or because they have to go into work each day with few measures in place to ensure their safety. Burned out from the seemingly never-ending bad news. Burned out from the burnout.

Burnout isn't unique to the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the U.S., where productivity has become something of a religious identity for many. But "it's more of a problem now than it's ever really been," Dr. Marra Ackerman, a psychiatrist at NYU Langone Health, tells me.

The causes have morphed over the past year. Now, burnout isn't necessarily tied to forced productivity, or from not feeling a sense of purpose at a day job, Ackerman says. In fact, many people are doing work they consider more important than ever. Rather, it's that for the past 14 months there has been nothing but work. Many of us have been cut off from the people and activities that gave our life meaning before, she says.

That's been compounded by the general stress and anxiety of living through a pandemic, and potentially the grief of losing a loved one.

My colleague Jennifer Liu went in-depth on the reasons so many people are feeling burnt out right now.

"I am partially burnt out because I don't have other obligations and my whole life [revolves] around work," says Kristin Moss, a 29-year-old PR worker in Toronto. "Being isolated and lonely is not a good combination for productivity and has had a negative impact on my mental health overall."