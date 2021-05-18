Many older millennials delayed starting families—and the pandemic has made having kids even more uncertain

As millennials begin to turn 40 in 2021, CNBC Make It has launched Middle-Aged Millennials, a series exploring how the oldest members of this generation have grown into adulthood amid the backdrop of the Great Recession and the Covid-19 pandemic, student loans, stagnant wages and rising costs of living. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the outlook for older millennials looking to start or expand their families even more uncertain. About a quarter of older millennials say they decided to wait longer to have children because of the pandemic, according to a recent conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of CNBC Make It. The survey was made up of 1,000 U.S. adults ages 33 to 40. Some are avoiding having children altogether. About 19% of older millennials say they have decided not to have a child or additional children at this time because of the pandemic, according to the Harris survey. Among those who find they want children less following the pandemic, the most common reason is that they don't want to bring a child into the world right now, followed by uncertainty about the economy. But many in this cohort of millennials already waited until their 30s to seriously start thinking about having children thanks in part to student loan debt and the Great Recession's impact on the job market. Now, the pandemic is making it even more difficult for older millennials to start or grow their families.

Older millennials are experiencing a 'double whammy' when it comes to having kids

While it's too early to tell what impact the pandemic will have on birth rates specifically among older millennials, data indicates that Americans typically have fewer children during and immediately after economic downturns, says Phillip Levine, an economics professor at Wellesley College who has studied birth rates. Older millennials, for instance, were in their early and mid 20s — the peak childbearing years — when the 2008 financial crisis and the subsequent Great Recession hit. Prior to that economic crisis, older millennials were having kids at roughly the same rate as previous generations. But Levine says that number fell dramatically afterward. "The Great Recession really hit them at an inopportune moment in their lives," he says. Now, the coronavirus pandemic is spurring a "baby bust" for American families, with Brookings Institute researchers estimating the number of births in the U.S. will fall by at least 300,000 this year. "Many people's initial instinct was to think that we were going to end up with more babies because there's nothing else to do. It turns out that having children is a little bit more complicated than that," says Levine, who co-authored the Brookings report. But Levine says older millennials have been hit with a "double whammy" since they experienced two economic crises during their childbearing years. That means it's more than likely this cohort won't have as many children as previous generations, he adds.

Miriam Ali with her husband Nate and their "four four-legged baby" Nena. Source: Miriam Ali

For Miriam Ali, a 36-year-old California-based attorney specializing in estate planning, the pandemic strengthened her decision not to have children. Although Ali and her husband have been together for 17 years, they initially put off starting a family in part because of their financial struggles. "When I graduated in 2009, that was during all of the madness of the Great Recession," Ali says. It made good legal jobs difficult to come by and forced her to bounce around for a few years. "It wasn't great money," she says. Her husband struggled as well, particularly during the 2007 Hollywood writers' strike, which greatly impacted his early career as an editor and digital media manager in the entertainment industry. "We really were at sea for a while," making it a bad time financially to have kids, Ali says. When things started to turn around, Ali adds the desire just wasn't there. "The door was closed. It was shut. It was locked. And then the pandemic definitely put the bolt in place."

Pandemic could spur older millennials to spend more to have kids

Annabel Adams, 37, sits with a polka dot box where she keeps all the ultrasound images of her five lost pregnancies. Source: Brian Huckaby