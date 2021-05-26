Here's why you probably bought something you saw on TikTok

This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here.

One day last spring, stuck inside and looking to escape the endlessly bad coronavirus news cycles, I downloaded TikTok, an app known for its viral dance videos. The app quickly cured my boredom — but 14 months later, my bank account has taken a bruising.

Like every other user, the app's algorithm has learned my likes and dislikes, and has started serving me increasingly appealing content. Where I've never felt the impulse to buy something served to me via static images on Instagram or Facebook, I soon found myself rushing to Etsy to buy $20 glass coffee mugs and a $40 milk frother after watching a TikTok of an at-home barista mix matcha lattes and lavender-infused cold brew with a similar setup.

Luckily for my ego, I'm far from alone: 49% of TikTok users said they've purchased something after seeing it advertised, promoted or reviewed on the app, according to a recent Adweek-Morning Consult survey, while 41% of users said they've purchased something after seeing it on Facebook. There's a reason #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt is so popular.

What makes TikTok especially potent is its hyper-specific algorithm, which curates your feed to your exact interests, says Amanda Utevsky, senior behavioral researcher at the Common Cents Lab at Duke University. That steady stream of tailor-made content can entice you to spend more, Utevsky says.

Plus, humans are easily swayed to do what other humans are doing, she says. When you see an influencer using or wearing something, "it taps into this social identity aspect of wanting and needing to fit your identity with people you look up to, people who seem to have their life together," she says.

TikTok did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

TikTok creators know this: Head to the comment section, and many will list where they purchased every item in the video, directing followers to the Amazon shops conveniently linked in their user bios. Many are also paid by brands to push products.

Users might also be more inclined to buy off of TikTok than another platform because the videos are short (often under 30 seconds) and personal, Utevsky says.

That a real person is crafting the videos, rather than a brand, is also powerful because consumers trust real people more, says Joy Liu, certified financial trainer at The Financial Gym, a money coaching service. The videos are a testimonial and a product demonstration in one. "That's really motivating," Liu says.

So far, my TikTok shopping habit isn't necessarily a problem — I'm lucky that an extra $60 on my coffee setup isn't breaking the bank. But it can become an issue when the shopping habits become compulsive, or users start spending money they don't have and rack up debt. Here are four tips from Utevsky and Liu on curbing bad TikTok-influenced spending habits.