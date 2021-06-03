39-year-old retiree: This is the biggest misconception people have about early retirement

Steve Adcock fields questions about his lifestyle all the time. The 39-year-old has been retired from his career in information technology since 2016 and lives off of the savings and retirement accounts he built up with his wife Courtney.

Having been out of the full-time workforce for half a decade, Adcock tells CNBC Make It that people are often curious about whether he still considers himself employable. One of the things that keeps people from participating in the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement, he says, is the fear that they won't be able to get another job if they change their minds after a few years.

But this is a flawed way of thinking about it, he says. Instead, early retirees should feel confident that the skills that let them retire decades before their peers will keep them marketable should they want to get back to work.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about early retirement is that you can never take a job again, or you can never do anything for money again," Adcock says. "And that's simply not true. In fact, if you're an early retiree, the likelihood is that you will find opportunities to make money if you want to."