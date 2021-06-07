Workers could face new burnout symptoms when returning to the office—here's how employers can help

A year after many companies announced their summer 2021 building reopening dates, organizations across the country are now bringing their employees back to the office — with mixed results. Some employees have enjoyed the flexibility of working from home so much that one survey of 1,000 U.S. adults found 39% would consider quitting if their employers weren't flexible about remote work moving forward, according to a poll by Morning Consult on behalf of Bloomberg News conducted in May.

This newfound autonomy among people working remotely could be key to improving work-life balance, managing mental health and reducing some symptoms of burnout, says Yu Tse Heng, a management researcher at the University of Washington's Foster School of Business.

She pinpoints burnout as showing up in one of three ways: exhaustion (a depletion of mental or physical resources), cynical detachment (a depletion of social connectedness) and a reduced sense of efficacy (a depletion of value for yourself).

With pre-pandemic office life, losing time to a commute could be exhausting for some, while dealing with office politics could cause cynical detachment. Meanwhile, workplace distractions could lead others to feel like less productive, or valuable, members of the team.

Despite the challenges of living and working through a pandemic in the last year, with the introduction of remote work, "many have benefited from more flexibility and autonomy in determining how their work day is structured," Heng says. "For example, employees could take short breaks or a power nap during the day when they felt exhausted."

However, "when employees return to the workplace, such agency is likely to be reduced, especially if supervisors are strict about work routines."