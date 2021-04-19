1 in 4 workers is considering quitting their job after the pandemic—here's why

In 2019, workers were quitting their jobs at record rates, with labor experts saying workers did so in order to secure the pay raises and promotions they weren't getting from within. Then, beginning in March 2020, the labor market shed 20.5 million jobs in the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, a year later, there are still nearly 7.9 million fewer Americans counted as employed than in February 2020, while the labor force is down 3.9 million. But with signs pointing toward recovery in many economic sectors, workers are feeling the itch to job-hop yet again. By some estimates, 1 in 4 workers is planning to look for opportunities with a new employer once the threat of the pandemic has subsided, according to Prudential Financial's Pulse of the American Worker survey. The data, collected by Morning Consult on behalf of Prudential in March 2021, includes a sample of 2,000 employed adults, including a statistically significant sample of workers that are or have been working remotely during the pandemic. Here's a look at who's planning to leave, and what employers should be thinking about as they retain — or recruit — in a post-pandemic environment.

Who's leaving, and why

Of the 26% of workers planning to leave their employers after the pandemic, 80% are doing so because they're concerned about their career advancement; meanwhile, 72% say the pandemic caused them to rethink their skill sets. More than half of potential job-hoppers have sought out new trainings and skills during the pandemic, possibly to prepare to change jobs in the next few months. Workers who want to quit overwhelmingly say they're looking for a new job with more flexibility. Indeed, even among those who aren't considering changing jobs, half of people currently working remotely say if their current company doesn't continue to offer remote-work options long-term, they'll look for a job at a company that does. The share of people thinking of quitting, and their reasonings, doesn't surprise Derek Avery, a researcher and University of Houston professor in industrial/organizational psychology. With that said, as workplaces figure out how to extend their flexible arrangements post-pandemic, he worries workplaces could widen the divide between the "haves," or the upwardly mobile who can best leverage job-hopping, and the "have-nots," or workers less likely to be able to move employers to gain new skills, money, status or flexibility. "The notion of jumping ship to get other offers and increase your market value tends to work better for members of dominant groups" including white men, but less so for women and minorities, Avery tells CNBC Make It. Already, people who can work remotely tend to be white, college-educated and higher-income workers. If a post-pandemic workplace accelerates this trend, it could worsen existing income inequality, Avery says.

What employers should be thinking about