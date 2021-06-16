58% of men were able to continue saving for retirement during the pandemic—but only 41% of women were

The Covid-19 pandemic altered the retirement plans of about 69 million Americans, according to a new analysis from Age Wave and Edward Jones. Of Americans planning to retire, about 32% say they'll be retiring later than expected because of the pandemic, according to the report. About 11% say they'll retire earlier. But while men's confidence that they'll be able to retire when and how they want is on the mend, women's confidence in their retirement savings took a nosedive during the pandemic and hasn't fully recovered.

"This pandemic really hit women very hard," says Maddy Dychtwald, co-founder of Age Wave. "They have been hit much harder than men. It has had the result that they've saved less for retirement — and they have saved less through the pandemic." During the pandemic, 41% of women say they've been able to continue to save for retirement on a monthly basis, compared to 58% of men, according to the report. That halt in retirement savings, among other factors, is causing the gender economic gap to widen, Dychtwald says.