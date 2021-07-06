Hinge CEO on overcoming addiction and building a multimillion-dollar dating app

This story is part of the Behind the Desk series, where ,CNBC Make It gets personal with successful business executives to find out everything from how they got to where they are to what makes them get out of bed in the morning to their daily routines.

Justin McLeod, co-founder and CEO of Hinge originally created the dating app "to solve my own problem."

"I originally started [Hinge] for me," McLeod, 37, tells CNBC Make It.

In 2011, McLeod was attending Harvard Business School. He had recently committed to stop drinking after struggling with addiction for years, and he was having difficulty moving on from his college girlfriend.

While trying to stay sober and struggling with heartbreak, he decided to create a solution. "I was heartbroken, and then I had this idea," he says.

McLeod created Hinge to be a dating app geared toward young people like him. But after launch, it wasn't working; users weren't finding lasting relationships.

Still, "I was confident that it was going to become a thing," he says.

Since McLeod was actively using the app himself, he saw its issues firsthand and decided to pivot.

McLeod and his team completely rebooted the company in 2015 and again in 2016 ⁠– by 2015, Hinge had raised $26.35 million, according to PitchBook, and to fund these shifts, Hinge burned through most of its funds, McLeod says. Rather than focusing on growth, engagement and users' time on the app, Hinge started to prioritize getting users on dates, according to McLeod. For example, the company created Hinge Labs to help users navigate their relationships beyond their initial match, he says.

"We started over from scratch. We let go of half the company and we tried to build a new app," he says.

The change improved business, McLeod says. That year, Hinge had an estimated valuation of $75.5 million, according to PitchBook, after raising $17.5 million in a Series A seed round led by Shasta Ventures.

Hinge didn't help McLeod find his soulmate — he ultimately married the college girlfriend he was heartbroken over after they reconnected. But the app is now reportedly used by millions. (Hinge declined to reveal its number of daily or monthly active users.)

In its growth, Hinge caught the eye of Match Group, which owns some of the biggest dating apps including Tinder. In 2019, Match Group announced that it fully acquired Hinge for an undisclosed amount.

"I think a lot of times, success is born out of just a tremendous amount of failure," McLeod says. "I've experienced that in my personal life, and I was able to bring that to Hinge."

Here, McLeod shares his experience overcoming addiction and failure, how that shaped his leadership and more.