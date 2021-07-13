This 30-year-old quit his job to work on his side hustle. Now he's on track to make $200,000 in sales this year

Sometimes it takes a major life event to push you in the right direction.

Last April, I spent my 29th birthday battling Covid-19 in my bedroom. I had to take time off from my full-time job as a speech pathologist at a hospital in Providence, Rhode Island to quarantine. The experience forced me to think about my future and what really made me happy in life.

While I liked my job, what I enjoyed even more was working on my side hustle, Kenyarn, selling hand-dyed yarn.

With the pandemic driving more people to crafts like knitting and crocheting (as a way to alleviate stress), sales on Shopify were skyrocketing. Gross sales jumped from $20,000 in 2019, when I started the side hustle, to $125,000 in 2020.

I loved engaging with customers and the community of knitting enthusiasts who were also hand dyeing their own yarn. So I continued to rethink my priorities long after I recovered from Covid.

Finally, in January 2021, with three months' worth of living expenses saved up, I decided to quit my job and work on Kenyarn full-time.

That turned out to be a smart move. I'm on track to make $200,000 in gross sales by the end of this year. My product prices mostly range from $28 to $35 — and I get anywhere from 200 to 500 orders of varying quantities per month.

As with most successful side hustles, it hasn't been a cakewalk. Here's what I learned from turning my passion into a profitable full-time business: