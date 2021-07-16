Billionaire Ray Dalio: The 'fastest path to success starts with knowing what your weaknesses are’

If you want to be successful, you have to start by being honest with yourself about some of your biggest weaknesses.

That's according to billionaire Ray Dalio, who certainly has experienced his share of success as the founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. The hedge fund, which Dalio founded in his New York apartment in 1975, now manages roughly $160 billion in assets.

In a tweet on Thursday, Dalio shared some advice from his 2018 book "Principles: Life & Work," which highlights the billionaire's top principles for achieving success, including how people can learn from their mistakes.

"Everyone has weaknesses and they are generally revealed in the patterns of mistakes they make," Dalio wrote in a Twitter thread.

"The fastest path to success starts with knowing what your weaknesses are and staring hard at them," he wrote.

"Start by writing down your mistakes and connecting the dots between them."

Dalio also suggests that you identify and "write down your 'one big challenge,' the weakness that stands the most in the way of your getting what you want." Then focus on improving no more than "your 'big three'" weaknesses, in order to best make progress without spreading yourself too thin.