U.S. Olympian Sam Mattis had 'no money' and lived on $25,000 a year while training for the Tokyo Games

When American discus thrower Sam Mattis steps on the field for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, few viewers will know the journey that brought him to that moment.

The 27-year-old's inclusion on Team USA is the culmination of a five-year grind that saw him scraping by financially and ultimately led him to "reevaluate my relationship with money," he tells CNBC Make It.

Though he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 2016 with a degree in economics and had a lucrative job offer at JPMorgan Chase, Mattis says he "always knew that finance wasn't where I wanted to ultimately end up, even if it's where I started."

He had gone to Wharton partially out of a desire to create financial security for himself — his family struggled financially while he was growing up — but he couldn't pass on the chance to pursue something personally fulfilling.

Mattis knew that by turning down Wall Street to train for the Olympics he'd be setting himself up for a financially tight few years, but "I don't think I truly understood the scope of the financial struggle I'd be going through," he says.

Since 2016, Mattis has lived off of between $25,000 and $35,000 a year, with sources of income ranging from unemployment to tutoring to doing marketing for a local pharmacist. To stretch his income, he's been living in "beat-up apartments," driving "old used cars" and buying groceries at a nearby farmers market because it was cheaper than going to the supermarket.

"There were a bunch of times when I'd be just barely getting by at the end of the month between rent and car payments and everything like that," he says. "I was doing whatever I could to make a little extra money."