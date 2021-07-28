NBA legend Charles Barkley credits his success to this habit—and it's something everyone can do

Every day, NBA legend Charles Barkley reminds himself that "life is pretty damn good," even when things aren't going so well.

"There's always something going on," says Barkley, 58. "When you're famous...and I hate to use that term...you are always on a roller coaster," with pressures and things to do, he says.

It's that positive attitude that Barkley says has helped him keep his "sanity," and therefore succeed

"I make sure that I just sit somewhere and laugh at least five to 10 minutes a day," Barkley tells CNBC Make It during an interview promoting his AleveX topical pain reliever campaign.

"I mean, I played basketball. It ain't like I'm a doctor, a lawyer, a teacher, fireman, policeman or somebody who's in the armed service," he says.

"And I think when people watch me on television, they are like, 'This dude realizes he was just a basketball player. He's a straight shooter and he doesn't take himself that seriously.'"

Barkley, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, is considered to be one of the 50 greatest NBA players of all time. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

After retiring from the NBA in 2000, Barkley became a sports analyst for TNT's "Inside The NBA," where he has been for two decades.

Barkley realizes he was great at basketball, but in life there are a lot more important things, he says.

People know that "they are going to have some fun," when they watch me, Barkley says and that's it.

