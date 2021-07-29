'There’s no inherent value in it': Kevin O’Leary calls dogecoin 'pure speculation'

Kevin O'Leary may own bitcoin and ether, but the investor has no plans to make the meme-based dogecoin a part of his portfolio.

"I don't participate in that kind of thing," O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs and judge on ABC's "Shark Tank," tells CNBC Make It. "I don't understand why anybody would, but that's their own choice."

That's because O'Leary says that investing in doge — the altcoin which earlier this year saw its price climb 12,000% from fractions of a penny to 69 cents — is so similar to gambling that he might not even call it "investing" at all.

"Maybe you should consider it entertainment, because there's no inherent value in it other than what other people want to do as they speculate," O'Leary says.

He says that when a person invests in a stock, they are betting on management's ability to execute on its business plan and achieve goals. With dogecoin, there's no such informed decision making because a buyer is simply hoping that the price will go up.

"When you speculate on something like dogecoin, that's no different than going to Las Vegas and putting your money on red or black," O'Leary says. "It's pure speculation."