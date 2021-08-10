These are the 5 most in-demand cryptocurrency jobs right now, according to Monster

Cryptocurrency has become wildly popular in the past year as young investors and celebrities alike embrace the decentralized asset to grow their wealth outside of the traditional stock market.

The digital currency is attracting more investors from underrepresented groups like women and lower income workers as it can be less expensive and easier to understand than the traditional stock market. A recent survey by NORC at the University of Chicago found that 13% of Americans bought or traded crypto over the past year, compared to 24% who invested in stocks.

As demand for cryptocurrency grows, so have jobs in the crypto market. There are thousands of open roles mentioning "bitcoin," "cryptocurrency," and "blockchain" across job search platforms LinkedIn, Indeed and Monster. Fortune 500 companies like JPMorgan Chase, Amazon, Apple and PayPal are hiring for cryptocurrency positions.

"The industry has reached a tipping point where larger, well-established companies are recognizing the validity and longevity of crypto," Jonathan Tamblyn, the director of talent acquisition for Gemini, a cryptocurrency exchange, tells CNBC Make It.

To determine where cryptocurrency hiring is happening most, researchers at Monster scoured several job search platforms to identify which roles had the most new postings featuring "cryptocurrency" or "blockchain" in their descriptions.

Here are the top five in-demand cryptocurrency jobs companies are hiring for right now.

1. Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer

A chief artificial intelligence (AI) engineer is responsible for developing and programming the algorithms that make up AI, including trading bots and enhanced cybersecurity to protect crypto exchanges. These engineers also perform technical analyses to help investors make better trading decisions and troubleshoot issues with AI technology used in the crypto market. AI engineers need to be familiar with certain programming languages (Python is the most common), robotics, developing AI and extensive math knowledge including linear algebra, probability and statistics.

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $103,000 per year

Open positions:

Machine Learning Engineer at Coinbase

Senior Machine Learning Engineer (Python) at Gemini

Blockchain and AI Software Architect & Team Lead at Fetch.ai

2. Account Executive

Account executives oversee a cryptocurrency company's business development and sponsorship sales. This job typically requires 3-5 years of previous experience as an account executive as well as business-to-business (B2B) sales experience. As an account executive, you will educate clients on cryptocurrency market conditions, use social media and industry events to develop partnerships and collect data from sales figures and marketing campaigns to inform the development of new products.

Median yearly salary in the U.S.: $65,000 per year

Open positions:

Account Executive at CoinCircle

Senior Account Executive at Lukka

Account Executive, East at Chainalysis