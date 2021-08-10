The 10 U.S. states with the most credit card debt

Americans started 2021 with nearly $900 billion in credit card debt. And that amount is projected to increase by $60 billion by the end of the year, according to WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To determine the states with the highest and lowest amounts of credit card debt, WalletHub looked at average credit card balances and payments made since September 2020, using data from credit reporting agency TransUnion, the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Census Bureau.

After compiling the typical monthly payments Americans across all 50 U.S. states make toward their debt, WalletHub estimated how long it would take for an individual to pay off their remaining credit card balance, including finance charges, using the site's own credit card payoff calculator.

Some states, like Montana, Colorado and New Hampshire, seem to be more prone to debt than others.

That could be due to "a combination of several factors," WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez tells CNBC Make It. "Those factors include how financially literate residents are to how much a state has been affected by the pandemic to how high the cost of living is."

Factors like unemployment and health-care emergencies have also affected debt levels over the past couple of years, Gonzalez says.

Check out the 10 states where individuals owe the most on their credit card balances, including an estimated timeframe for paying that debt off: