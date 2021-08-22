This simple trick can help you find cheaper airfare, according to Scott's Cheap Flights founder

There are a number of strategies that people swear by when buying plane tickets, from purchasing tickets months in advance to only searching for flights on certain days of the week. While the usefulness of these strategies is dubious, there's one money-saving tip that all travelers should use when searching for flights, says Scott's Cheap Flights founder Scott Keyes.

When buying plane tickets for a group of people, Keyes recommends always comparing the fares for the full group to the price for just one or two seats on the same flight.

Airlines typically sell their tickets in "buckets," Keyes tells CNBC Make It. That means a flight might have 10 tickets available for $99, 15 tickets available for $129, another 30 available for $149, and so on. When a cheaper bucket sells out, customers looking for flights are then shown more expensive tickets.

That means that if a family of four is looking for a flight, the airline's ticketing system will only show them tickets in a bucket that can still accommodate four seats.

"If there's only two seats left in the cheapest bucket, and you need three tickets, they're going to bump you up to the next bucket," Keyes says. "To my knowledge, virtually all airlines do this bucket fare method of selling tickets."