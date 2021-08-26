This 33-year-old investor became a 'dogecoin millionaire' this year—here's why Cardano is the next crypto he plans to go 'all in on'

In February, Glauber Contessoto, 33, invested all of his savings in dogecoin, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that surged in value this year. And about two months later, in April, he says he became a dogecoin millionaire on paper.

Now, Contessoto plans to go "all in" on another cryptocurrency, he tells CNBC Make It. His next choice is the Cardano blockchain and its altcoin ADA, which launched in 2017 and recently became the third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, behind bitcoin and ether.

Although he has no plans to sell his dogecoin, "I'm going to start buying up as much Cardano as humanely possible with every bit of money I start making from now on," he says.

Contessoto plans to wait until there is a dip in the price of ADA to begin investing, he says, just as he did with dogecoin.

However, many financial experts would advise against going all in on one investment, especially within the crypto space. Cryptocurrency can be a very risky investment in general, and experts say altcoins can be even more so.

"Risk can be measured in a variety of different ways," Meltem Demirors, CoinShares chief strategy officer, previously told CNBC Make It. But "many of these assets are much more risky than bitcoin and ethereum."

It's possible to lose your entire investment regardless of how careful you are.

Nonetheless, Contessoto is still bullish on both dogecoin and Cardano.

Since Contessoto didn't buy ether, the cryptocurrency native to the Ethereum blockchain, early on, he views Cardano as the "next best bet," he says. Supporters of Cardano, like Contessoto, see it as a competitor to Ethereum since its creator, Charles Hoskinson, is also a co-founder of Ethereum.