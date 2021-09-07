Kim Kardashian’s cryptocurrency Instagram ad sparks criticism from UK financial watchdog

The head of the U.K.'s financial watchdog singled out an Instagram ad posted by Kim Kardashian, that promoted Ethereum Max, in a speech warning of the risks of "speculative" cryptocurrency tokens.

Charles Randell, chair of the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority, said in a speech on Monday that Kardashian had asked her more than 250 million Instagram followers to "speculate on crypto tokens by 'joining the Ethereum Max Community'."

He added that the post "may have been the financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history."

CNBC contacted both Kim Kardashian via one of her companies and Ethereum Max for comment but had not received any response at the time of writing.

Randell acknowledged that Kardashian had flagged that the post was an ad, in line with Instagram's rules.

"But she didn't have to disclose that Ethereum Max — not to be confused with Ethereum — was a speculative digital token created a month before by unknown developers — one of hundreds of such tokens that fill the crypto-exchanges," Randell said at the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime.

Randell said that while he couldn't say if Ethereum Max specifically was a scam, he pointed out that "social media influencers are routinely paid by scammers to help them pump and dump new tokens on the back of pure speculation."

He added that some influencers had promoted tokens that turned out to not even exist.