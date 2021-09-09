Dr. Fauci: 'I don't think it's smart' to go to a sports game right now. Here's why

It's an exciting time to be an American sports fan, from the U.S. Open tennis tournament and college football to the upcoming NFL season and MLB playoffs. Plenty of venues are either at capacity or expected to sell out soon.

But now isn't the time to prove that you're a diehard fan. Rather, says Dr. Anthony Fauci, it's too soon for fans to head back to full stadiums for in-person games. "I don't think it's smart," the White House chief medical advisor told CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday.

Bringing tens of thousands of people together, even outdoors, prolongs the pandemic because it opens the door for the virus to spread. Outdoor activities are safer than indoor ones, according to the Centers for Disease Control, but crowded outdoor groups can still raise the potential for transmission due to sheer physical proximity — not to mention, any large amounts of cheering or screaming. The country could remain "stuck in outbreak mode" because of large-scale gatherings like sports games driving transmission, Fauci told CNN.

It's tough to trace an uptick in cases back to one specific event like a sports game or concert. The Lollapalooza music festival in August, for example, brought hundreds of thousands of people to Chicago, and led to 203 Covid cases linked to the event — not enough to be deemed a superspreader event, according to local public health officials. The festival required proof of vaccination to attend.

But given how transmissible Covid's delta variant is, your safest path for now is to skip those large events, says Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. "If you want to minimize your risk as much as you can, going to a sporting event is not the right choice," he says.

Fortunately, you can take personal steps to make ballgames relatively safer, from a Covid transmission standpoint. Here's what experts want you to know: