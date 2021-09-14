American expats find better work-life balance but limited career growth abroad

Americans are more likely than their global counterparts to move abroad for love or to seek out adventure, according to The Future of Working Abroad report from Internations, an online community of expats around the world. In a survey of 8,313 working expats living in 175 destinations, just 36% of Americans said their primary reason for moving abroad was related to their job, compared with 47% of global expats who gave the same reason. Instead, Americans are more likely than the global average to say they moved away from the U.S. in order to live in their partner's home country or to pursue a relationship (16%, compared with 10% of global expats) or because they were looking for an adventure or personal challenge (8%). By contrast, the third most-cited reason for global residents to move abroad is to attend school or university (8%).

Americans embrace flexible work while abroad

The Internations report finds American expats on average are slightly older than the global average of people who move abroad: 47.8 years old versus 43.1 years. The most common countries Americans move to are Germany, Italy, Mexico, China and Japan. One in four works in education, including teaching English, which is above and beyond the share of expats working in education from any other country. Other top industries for Americans abroad include working in IT and in marketing, advertising and communications. Americans are much more likely to work as a freelancer, 21%, compared with others around the world, 11%. The ability to set your own schedule in a new career, and be surrounded by a more leisurely way of life, could be a uniquely American reason for leaving the country to work abroad. A recent Gallup report found that U.S. workers are some of the most stressed employees in the world, with rates of daily stress, worry, sadness and anger trending upward since 2009 and made worse during the pandemic. Even expats working in the U.S. rate their own work-life balance worse (29% negative) compared with expats working anywhere else (16% negative), according to the Internations report. The adage "that 'people in the U.S. live to work, while others work to live' probably has a bit of truth in it," says Internations CEO Malte Zeeck. Meanwhile, American expats are overwhelmingly happy with the newfound work-life balance they get while living and working abroad and rate their job security and working hours favorably. A majority 78% say they're able to work remotely in their current jobs abroad, and roughly half telework full-time.

They could be trading happiness at the expense of career growth