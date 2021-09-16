6 powerful books to read during Hispanic Heritage Month — for yourself and your kids

From the writing desk of "Me Too" movement founder Tarana Burke to the story of one Afro-Latino man gathering the world's largest collection of research on Black culture, here's what you should read over the next few weeks and beyond:

For this year's iteration, online bookstore Bookshop.org asked a group of self-identified Latinx booksellers for must-read recommendations. Together, they compiled a compelling list of books by, about and for Hispanic people whose stories are shaping today's culture.

The month-long celebration, which kicked off in the U.S. on Wednesday and ends on October 15, is meant to recognize Hispanic Americans for their year-round contributions. As with all community-based observances — from Black History Month to Pride Month — it's a chance to learn the history and stories of a culture, and how its struggles and successes still resonate today.

Make some room on your bookshelf and crack open a fresh read this Hispanic Heritage Month.

1. 'Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement'

By Tarana Burke

A debut memoir from the activist who launched the Me Too movement, 'Unbound' shares the personal story of how Burke first spoke those two now-familiar words.

The new book, published on Tuesday, details Burke's journey processing her childhood sexual assault, working as a teenage community organizer, finding the courage to talk about her trauma and launching a global movement to help other women heal.

While Burke, a Black woman, is largely influenced in her work by the Civil Rights Movement, her message in 'Unbound' is written to resonate with all women — especially the Black and Hispanic girls her advocacy work has already supported.

In July, Oprah Winfrey — who presumably received an advance copy of the book — tweeted her praise of the memoir, writing: "Searing. Powerful. Needed."

2. 'When We Make It'

By Elisabet Velasquez

This upcoming novel, set to publish on Sept. 21, tackles a simple question: Who is allowed to "make it" in the world?

Centered around the fictional life of a first-generation Puerto Rican eighth grader in Brooklyn, N.Y., "When We Make It" investigates the strain of family traumas and systemic pressures — touching on themes of mental illness, sexual assault, food insecurity and gentrification.

The recommendation comes from Saraciea Fennell, an author and editor who owns The Bronx is Reading, a pop-up and online bookstore in the Bronx, N.Y. In redefining what it really means to "make it," you might find yourself rethinking how you measure success, both personally and for others.

3. 'For Brown Girls with Sharp Edges and Tender Hearts: A Love Letter to Women of Color'

By Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodriguez

This book, written by the founder of social media-based activism group Latina Rebels, is meant to help women fight together — but anyone who has ever felt stepped on or pushed aside could benefit from reading it.

In her manual for fighting generations of sexism, racism and classism, published on Sept. 7, Mojica Rodriguez pushes readers to step outside their comfort zone, sit in someone else's seat and understand the struggle of being a Brown girl today. Its value comes from that harsh dose of empathy — which, neuroscientists say, is a marker for long-term success.

One Goodreads review recently called it "the book I always knew I needed but couldn't find."