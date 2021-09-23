Want to find a great mentor? Pick someone who gets personal about their mistakes, says Daymond John

Mentors can help you succeed. They can also show you how to fail. That's the mark of a great advisor, says "Shark Tank" star and FUBU founder Daymond John. The topic is divisive: While his on-screen colleague Mark Cuban says he's never personally been a "big mentor guy," John tells CNBC Make It that over the years, mentors have changed his life. John's reflection on the value of mentors comes ahead of his second annual Black Entrepreneurs Day, a funding event for Black-owned businesses on Oct. 14 that he co-sponsors with several corporate partners. This year's effort features a series of $25,000 grants available for Black entrepreneurs and small-business owners, who can apply online until Sept. 28. Last year, the event awarded ten such grants, from a total of 5,000 applications.

The marquee of the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, N.Y. displays a promotion for 'Black Entrepreneurs Day.' Source: Medium Rare

The event will be at New York City's Apollo Theatre, with a free livestream on John's Facebook page. A long list of celebrity entrepreneurs are set to join John on stage to share their stories of successes and failures, including Shaquille O'Neal, Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart and Michael Strahan. The discussion of failures is crucial, John says. For him, choosing a mentor who only wants to talk about their triumphs is a huge mistake. Mentors willing to share their own financial mistakes and how they survived, he says, are more valuable. "If I would have seen that," says John. "It would have helped me so much earlier on in my career."

Why you need mentors who can get personal about their mistakes