The 2 biggest mental traps that hold us back from becoming more resilient and confident in life

It's easy to get sidetracked from your goals. When things get hard, complicated or confusing, giving into distractions protects us from feeling discomfort. Distractions come in several forms. It can be your friends and family telling you not to do something risky, even though it's always been a life goal of yours. Or a job that's so time consuming that it keeps you from finishing a passion project. But the most common form of distraction isn't other people or things — it's actually you. Here are the two biggest mental traps that hold people back from building resilience and confidence:

While blaming yourself can feel like you're taking responsibility, it's actually a subtle way of avoiding a goal that might seem challenging. When we focus our attention and energy on what we don't like about ourselves, rather than on what we can do differently, that self-criticism reinforces what we believe, as our minds go into overdrive looking for proof to override our objections. The solution: Have a dialogue with yourself. Let's say you want to be a more encouraging team leader, but you believe you can't because you're just grumpy by nature. Avoid thinking about how you're the grumpiest person you know (e.g., "I get angry easily and can't stand people most of the time."). Instead, focus on the action of change. What would you do if you didn't have this trait? If you could wave a magic wand and no longer be grumpy, lazy or unmotivated — what would that look like? You might come to a more encouraging solution: "When a team member comes to me with an idea that they haven't fully formed, I could brainstorm with them rather than immediately shooting it down." The "grumpy" label isn't a path to a solution; it's a distraction. Once neutralized, you can become oriented toward a new problem to solve: Developing a brainstorming habit to replace a criticism habit.

2. Fear that the future will echo the past