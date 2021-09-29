These are the 6 fastest-growing jobs of the decade that pay over $100,000

More than 15 million Americans have quit their jobs since April 2021, a trend that has radically disrupted the workforce.

While considering their next step, job seekers might wonder which occupations will offer the most stable career, or the biggest paycheck. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has shifted which jobs are the most in-demand and will continue to be popular in the years to come, as well as how competitive their salaries are. According to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in several industries including technology and health care will dominate the economy over the next decade, with some paying more than $100,000 per year.

Roles in health care on the list — physician assistants, nurse practitioners — were hit especially hard by furloughs and pay cuts early on in the pandemic. Between February and April 2020, more than 1.5 million health-care workers lost their jobs, according to an analysis by Altarum, a non-profit research and consulting organization focused on health care. As health care employment continues its slow recovery, Altarum's analysis shows that the number of women in these jobs is still far below pre-pandemic levels.

"The pandemic has had an undeniable impact on which jobs are popular and will continue to be highly sought-after for the next few years," Monster career expert Vicki Salemi, tells CNBC Make It. "We're bringing back critical jobs that were lost."