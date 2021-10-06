Michael Dell says these 21 principles helped him build a billion-dollar company: 'Try never to be the smartest person in the room'

I was always fascinated by computers since I was a kid. But my professional journey started in 1984, when I founded Dell Technologies with $1,000 at the age of 19.

I had an evolving vison of how technology — personal computers, network servers, data storage and software — should be designed, manufactured and sold. Today, Dell remains one of the largest tech companies in the world.

My philosophy is to play nice but win. The following, in no particular order, are the principles, traits, ideals and lessons that have helped me and our company succeed:

1. Curiosity. It's so important to always be learning. You want to have big ears. To lis­ten, to learn, and to be curious. To be open to ambiguity. Design your product from the customer back.

2. Use facts and data to make decisions. Be objective, humble and willing to change your mind if the facts and data suggest that's what is needed. The scientific method works in business.

3. Commitment, drive, grit, determination, perseverance, indomita­ble will. You must have these qualities in order to win.

4. Try never to be the smartest person in the room. Surround your­self with people who challenge you, teach you, inspire you, and push you to be your best. And learn to recognize and appreciate people's different talents.

5. Trustworthiness, ethics and integrity are paramount. You can't be successful over time without these values. Markets are long-term efficient. If I make a commitment and don't meet it, or if I deliver a bad product or service, no one will want to buy from me again.

6. The rate of change is only increasing. It will not slow down in the future.

7. You must change or die. There are only the quick and the dead. Organizations need to constantly reimagine themselves, under­standing and anticipating all the factors, including and especially technology, that will impact them in the future.