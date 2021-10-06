36-year-old founder of a $1 billion start-up shares his best advice for building a business

As a former start-up investor and the co-founder and CEO of $1 billion autos marketplace Carro, Aaron Tan knows a thing or two about running a business. But if he had one piece of advice for other would-be entrepreneurs, it would be this: don't go it alone. "I don't know whether I am qualified enough to give advice, per se. But I would always say that you should try to find a core team of people," Tan told CNBC Make It. For 36-year-old Tan, it was critical to his business.

You first of all need to find that group of friends that is willing to take the leap of faith with you. Aaron Tan co-founder and CEO, Carro

When he was first inspired to build an algorithm to help car buyers and sellers compare the best deals across Southeast Asia, he quickly enlisted his friends from Carnegie Mellon's School of Computer Science to join him on the journey. Tan is Singaporean, and his co-founders Aditya Lesmana and Kelvin Chng are Indonesian and Thai respectively. That meant that together, they had a much better understanding of the markets they were targeting and the problems they were solving — more so than Tan would have ever had on his own. "One thing that I always give thanks to is that my team tends to be very international from day zero. This makes it a lot easier for us when we enter a market," said Tan.

Aaron Tan, co-founder and CEO of Southeast Asian autos marketplace Carro. Carro

It's advice that harks back to Tan's early days as a venture capitalist (VC) investing in companies across the U.S. and Southeast Asia. A strong founding team is important for a start-up, he said. "As a former VC, I saw companies, and we didn't invest, mainly because there was one strong individual and there were no co-founders," said Tan.

what is very important is to support each other, and for that matter, complement each other. Aaron Tan co-founder and CEO, Carro