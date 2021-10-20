For the first time, 30% of all S&P 500 board directors are women

S&P 500 companies are continuing to make strides in board diversity. Through May 2021, S&P 500 boards designated 456 new independent directors, the largest addition since 2004. Seventy-nine percent of that number are minority men and women, according to a new report by Spencer Stuart, an executive search and leadership advisory firm.

In addition to this, 30% of all S&P 500 directors are women, showcasing continuous improvement since last year's study.

"Boards focused on increasing diversity in 2021, adding more women and directors from historically underrepresented ethnic and racial groups," says Julie Hembrock Daum, the lead for Spencer Stuart's North American Board Practice. "The focus on this is likely to continue, but boards can't always increase in size to bring on needed skills or backgrounds. The most effective boards will embrace a refreshment mindset to ensure they have the right expertise in the boardroom."

Racial and ethnic diversity had some of the most significant increases during this "landmark" year. The number of new independent directors identifying as Black/African American, Asian or Hispanic/Latino more than doubled from 22% to 47%. A decade ago, only 14% of new directors were from underrepresented groups.

With boards of 50% non-white members, Starbucks and Accenture have the most racially diverse boards in the S&P 500.