Your ESG fund might be invested in Facebook—and it highlights a major issue with sustainable investing

Facebook has been aware of real-world harms propagated by its platforms and ignored warnings from employees about those dangers, according to the Facebook Papers, a series of articles published by 17 U.S. news outlets beginning Friday.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the platform is used for sex trafficking, helps spread vaccine misinformation and damages the mental health of users, particularly young users, among other allegations.

With such negative allegations — which the company says are not true — it might surprise some investors to learn that Facebook is often held by mutual funds that say they take environmental, social and governance, or ESG, factors into account when selecting investments.

It is included in the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock fund, for example, as well as the FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund, among others.

The recent allegations, which are backed by thousands of pages of internal Facebook documents, are far from what investors think of as socially responsible, says Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow, a nonprofit foundation that promotes corporate social responsibility. A company that reportedly targets products to minors despite its own research showing that some teenage girls have committed suicide as a result is not what many socially conscious investors want their money to support, he says.

"I think Facebook violates all kinds of definitions of ESG ... having to do with hate speech, having to do with election fraud, having to do with criminal activity," Behar says. "It really should be dropped from an ESG fund."

A Facebook representative pointed CNBC Make It to its ESG section in its proxy statement in response to a request for comment for this article.