Here's what's in the Democrats' $1.85 trillion Build Back Better plan

After weeks of back and forth, President Joe Biden released a new framework for his Build Back Better (BBB) agenda Thursday, which includes approximately $1.85 trillion of investments to combat climate change, extend health care coverage and alleviate child poverty, among other priorities.

"The Build Back Better framework will set the U.S. on course to meet our climate targets, create millions of good-paying jobs and grow our economy from the bottom up and the middle out," Biden said Thursday.

The White House said the current iteration of the plan was made in concert with Sens. Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who have been holdouts among Democrats in supporting previous plans that cost significantly more money but included provisions like paid family leave and free community college. Democrats need all 50 senators on board to pass legislation; no Republicans support the legislation.

Things are still changing and there is no guarantee that this will be the final version of the bill. In fact, progressives have already said they are dissatisfied with it. But for now, here are some of the provisions included in the bill.