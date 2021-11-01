These 3 jobs pay more than $100,000 a year and don't require a bachelor's degree

College enrollment in the United States is now down 6.5% compared to 2019 — the largest two-year drop we've seen in the last 50 years, according to a new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. A growing number of students are opting out of bachelor's degree programs due to rising costs as well as the economic and health implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you decide not to attend college and are exploring career paths that don't require a bachelor's degree, there are several unique, high-paying jobs you can consider. Bureau of Labor Statistics Division Chief Michael Wolf tells CNBC Make It that although jobs requiring a bachelor's degree are growing at a faster rate than those that don't, the pandemic has interrupted this trend.

"A lot of workers have quit or switched jobs because of the pandemic, leaving a lot of vacant positions, so employers can't be as choosy about who they hire," he says. "We see more companies hiring people without the educational levels they usually look for, just because they're so desperate to find workers."

The highest paid occupations that don't require a bachelor's degree tend to be very specialized, technical roles that include extensive job training, like air traffic controllers. Wolf calls these jobs "exceptions to the general trend" as most roles that don't look for college graduates are in the lower-paying service and retail sectors. The higher-paying roles tend to require a high school diploma, associate's degree or a post-secondary non-degree award. A post-secondary non-degree award is a course usually completed in under two years that teaches you the specific skills or knowledge needed for a job, Wolf says.

It's also important to note that there are fewer openings for these higher-paying occupations. "That's just because these are very specialized occupations," Wolf says. "We don't need hundreds of thousands of nuclear power reactor operators, for example, because there aren't many nuclear power plants anymore." Other jobs have been directly impacted by the pandemic: makeup artists saw a bump in their average salaries between 2019 and 2020 because production on film and theater productions was temporarily shut down. Due to safety precautions, fewer people have been allowed on set, so senior employees who tend to earn more secured a lot of the jobs in 2020.

Read on for more information about three high-paying jobs that don't require a bachelor's degree: