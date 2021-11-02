Why Switzerland is the top location for expats

Honor Jackson, a 29-year-old doctoral assistant at the University of Neuchatel, has lived in Switzerland since 2018.

Stunning scenery and high quality education are just a couple of reasons why expats enjoy living in Switzerland.

The findings of a HSBC survey of 20,460 expats from 46 countries showed that Switzerland was the favorite place to live and work for the third year in a row.

Some 93% of respondents reported an improved quality of life since moving to Switzerland and voted it one of the top three countries, along with Australia and New Zealand, for overall wellbeing.

For Honor Jackson, a 29-year-old doctoral assistant at the University of Neuchatel, one of the big draws to Switzerland is its "beautiful natural features," with plenty of mountain hikes and gorges to explore.

"It's just beautiful, it's such a stunning country," Jackson told CNBC via telephone.

Jackson also noted how much cleaner the air was in comparison to the U.K. capital of London, where she moved from in 2018 with her partner Alex, who is a full-time stay-at-home dad to their two-year-old son.

The cost of living is high, but she said there's a focus on selling locally grown produce and fewer imported goods, and everyone is paid "pretty well." She earns around 70,000 Swiss francs ($76,303) a year. In 2020, the Swiss canton, or region, of Geneva introduced a minimum wage of 23 Swiss francs an hour, said to be the highest in the world.

Jackson said she and her partner pay about 1,100 Swiss francs a month to rent their three-bed flat in Neuchatel. According to the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, the average rent in Switzerland in 2019 was 1,362 Swiss francs a month.

Swiss residents don't pay a national insurance tax and other taxes are "relatively low," and Jackson said the cost of health care was "very expensive." In Switzerland, residents legally have to pay for health care insurance to live in the country. Data from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office found that in 2019, 801 Swiss francs was spent per person a month on health care.

Jackson said the quality of health care in Switzerland was "amazing" but that the cost was a "shock" coming from the U.K., which has the tax-funded National Health Service.

She also liked how "family friendly" Switzerland is and the fact that it offered her son the opportunity to become bilingual, learning French at "creche," while also speaking English at home.

At the same time, she said there could be some "conservatism."

"For example, Alex is a stay-at-home dad and there can be a little bit of confusion as to who works and people will tend to address Alex as the person in charge of the money and stuff like that," she explained.

Jackson and her family are soon due to move to Los Angeles for a year, as she's been given a grant by a national Swiss body to fund some research leave, but they plan to return to Switzerland afterwards and stay long term, if possible.

"There's no way, if I have an option, that I'm leaving," she said.