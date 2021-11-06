Why people spend so much money on NFTs, according to the CEO of Tom Brady's NFT marketplace

NFTs are having a record-breaking year.

From a slew of record-breaking sales to celebrity interest, non-fungible tokens — unique pieces of data stored on blockchain ledgers, often in the form of digital artwork — have taken 2021 by storm. Trading volume for NFTs surged more than 700% to $10.7 billion during this year's third quarter alone, according to a report from blockchain analytics firm DappRadar.

Crypto enthusiast and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is one of those NFT-friendly celebrities. In April, the football star co-founded Autograph, a Los Angeles-based NFT marketplace start-up. The company quickly signed exclusive deals with athletes like Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Simone Biles and Tony Hawk.

Since then, Autograph has sold more than 100,000 NFTs, according to a company spokesperson, with prices ranging from $12 to $1,500 each. The digital assets can then be sold on Autograph's secondary market for thousands – or sometimes millions – of dollars. A signed Brady NFT is currently on the market for $4 million. A signed Biles NFT is on sale for $100,000.

Brady's co-founder, Autograph CEO Dillon Rosenblatt, says there are two primary reasons people shell out so much money for NFTs.

"First, it's about collecting," Rosenblatt, 23, tells CNBC Make It. "Then, it comes down to community."