These 14- and 9-year-old siblings earned $160,000 in 7 months mining cryptocurrency

Since starting in April, Ishaan Thakur, 14, and his sister Aanya, 9, have made nearly $160,000 mining cryptocurrency.

On their first day mining, the siblings made just $3. But in the last seven months, their operation has grown substantially. In October alone, Ishaan and Aanya made $64,000. It's become a lucrative business, which they've called Flifer Technologies.

"We have configured our computers to constantly scan for the most profitable coin and switch to that coin automatically," Ishaan tells CNBC Make It. "Ether is the dominant coin we mine, with bitcoin and ravencoin being the second and third."

Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market value. Ether is the second-largest and is native to the Ethereum blockchain. And ravencoin is an altcoin amid the top 100.

The siblings, who are based in Frisco, Texas, can process 15 to 16 billion ether algorithms per second, according to Ishaan.

"Even though we are now making a lot of money, we are just as proud now as we were when we only made $3 per day, since our main prize is not the money," Ishaan says. "My favorite part about our experience is that we learned about a new technology."

Ishaan and Aanya hope to continue to reinvest in their business, but also use the income to save for college.