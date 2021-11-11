This 32-year-old artist made over $1 million in 9 months selling NFTs

Amrit Pal Singh has earned over $1 million selling 57 nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, of his artwork in about nine months.

Though he has been a designer and illustrator for over nine years, Singh just minted his first NFT in February. He created it after a friend mentioned to Singh that one of his past projects, called Toy Faces, would "work well as NFTs," he tells CNBC Make It.

"Straightaway, I got a few bids," the 32-year-old says.

Singh, who is based in New Delhi, India, went on to sell more NFTs of his Toy Faces on marketplaces like Foundation and SuperRare, in addition to commissions.

Toy Faces are cartoon-like 3-D portraits of different people and characters, including Malala Yousafzai, Steve Jobs and Frida Kahlo. They're also non-generative, which means Singh created each one, one at a time.

"Most of them are inspired by people who have inspired me," he says.

Though prices varied, each of the Toy Faces NFTs sold for at least 1 ether, which is about $4,706 at current prices.