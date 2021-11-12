The 5 best states to look for a remote job in right now

Some states are responding to the rise in demand for remote job opportunities faster than others. Monster looked at all of its job postings over the past three months to determine which states have the highest number of remote jobs available. Employers in Texas had the most ads mentioning "remote" in the job title on Monster, followed by California, Illinois, Florida and Missouri.

The ability to work remotely has become a higher priority for applicants in the pandemic job market, too. CNBC, in partnership with the global gender equality firm Catalyst and Harris Poll, surveyed more than 900 workers in September and discovered that of the roughly 50% of employed Americans who intend to make career changes because of the coronavirus pandemic, 41% are seeking flexible and/or remote work.

The transition to remote work at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic was intended, at first, to be a temporary solution. Nearly two years into the crisis, however, millions of Americans have realized the benefits of clocking in from home and crave a more flexible work schedule even after the crisis is over. A recent FlexJobs report found that 58% of workers want to be full-time remote employees post-pandemic, while 39% want to work in a hybrid work environment.

"These states have larger cities and more employers than others, so naturally, they tend to offer more jobs, regardless of type or industry," Scott Blumsack, the senior vice president and global head of strategy at Monster, tells CNBC Make It. "But also, in the case of Texas and Florida, in particular, a lot of people are moving to those states for remote job opportunities." Multiple studies have pointed to cities in Florida and Texas as places where remote job seekers are flocking the most.

Companies in Missouri and Illinois, Blumsack notes, are increasing their remote offerings to compete with these larger markets. "There's a lot of employers in both states that are dealing with a candidate scarce market by leaning into the trend of flexible work and embracing remote job opportunities," he says.

New remote jobs are evenly represented across several industries including marketing, customer service and business, according to Monster's analysis, further cementing the far-reaching influence working from home has had on the recovering job market.

These jobs can benefit both employers and job seekers by widening the talent pool and opening someone's apertures to careers beyond their zip code. "We're still facing a labor shortage, so if employers can't find a candidate in their immediate area, it really helps to be able to recruit across the country, or even the world," Blumsack says. "For candidates, it allows them to take a broader, more ambitious approach to the job search to really find a company that aligns with their values and working style."

Blumsack doesn't expect remote work to disappear anytime soon, either. "Remote work is going to continue to be one lever that employers pull to get the right candidates, and we've proven the effectiveness of a remote environment for many, many positions at this point," he says. "Most importantly, it aligns with the values we see candidates prioritizing in their job search — flexibility, and a better work-life balance."

