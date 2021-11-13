How the man behind Trader Joe’s turned extra-large eggs into a grocery store empire

Sixty years ago, Joe Coulombe was a young entrepreneur running a failing chain of convenience stores called Pronto Markets.

Today, he's known as "Trader Joe," the founder of a national grocery store empire. The chain has more than 530 locations across the U.S., with 10,000 employees and an estimated 2020 revenue of $16.5 billion, according to Supermarket News and U.K. research firm IGD.

And according to a memoir published earlier this year, it never would have happened without a small number of extra-large eggs.

Coulombe, who died in February 2020 at the age of 89, told the story in "Becoming Trader Joe: How I Did Business My Way & Still Beat the Big Guys," which was published posthumously in June. It started in 1962, when Pronto Markets was a small chain of about 10 stores in California, struggling to compete against larger rivals like 7-Eleven.

One day, a farmer came to Coulombe with an offer. "Into my tiny office came the egg man," Coulombe wrote. "He had a problem: too many Extra Large AA eggs."

The desperate farmer offered to sell the eggs to Coulombe for the same price as regular-sized Large AA eggs, even though they were 12% bigger. The farmer had a limited supply — not enough for large supermarkets to place an order, but he'd still suffer a substantial loss if he couldn't unload them.

Coulombe eagerly took the farmer up on the deal and immediately ran ads touting the discounted eggs, which he sold for the same price as regular eggs. Business picked up — but more importantly, the scenario got Coulombe thinking about other ways to exploit loopholes and market inefficiencies for bargain prices.

"The ads that we began running revolutionized Pronto Markets," Coulombe wrote. "And they helped to generate the profits I needed, first to stay afloat, and later to build Trader Joe's."