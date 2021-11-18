NBA star Kevin Love on finding success while struggling with mental health: 'You can't achieve yourself out of depression'

This story is part of the Top of the Game series, where CNBC Make It delves into the habits, routines and mindsets that top athletes use to achieve peak performance and success.

At the beginning of November, Kevin Love tested positive for Covid. The star basketball player for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers had to stay away from the court indefinitely.

Conscious of his mental health, the 33-year-old turned to coping mechanisms like therapy, journaling and a daily check-in to help "protect your energy." The strategies aren't necessarily groundbreaking — but Love's recent openness about them has been.

In 2018, Love wrote about his decades-long fight with depression and anxiety in a Player's Tribune essay titled "Everyone is Going Through Something." The essay launched a movement among high-profile athletes to destigmatize mental illness. Since then, he says, more people approach him about mental health than basketball.

"If I didn't have the tools or had not worked with a therapist the last four years, I don't know if I would have been able to deal with people sharing their stories," Love tells CNBC Make It.

Love calls his struggles "a gift and a curse." As early as high school, he says, he used periods of depression as fuel to win basketball games. His entire identity became wrapped around his on-court performance. And that only brought him to darker places.

"You can't achieve yourself out of depression," Love says. "You can't achieve yourself out of that high-level of anxiety."

Today, Love says he's on a mission to help support others struggling with mental illness — primarily through the Kevin Love Fund, a charity that provides mental health-focused education, research and grants. And his Covid quarantine is over: He returned to the court on Wednesday.

Here, he discusses managing his depression and anxiety, why he appreciates Apple TV's "Ted Lasso" and what he wishes he could tell his younger self about mental health.