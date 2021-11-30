Twitter's new 37-year-old CEO went from Twitter engineer to CEO in just 10 years

Today, 37-year-old Parag Agrawal is Twitter's CEO — the youngest among the S&P 500, edging out Mark Zuckerberg. But just 10 years ago he was an engineer at Twitter.

Agrawal, who was announced as CEO after Jack Dorsey's surprise resignation on Monday, joined Twitter as a software engineer only a decade ago, in 2011. And it took him just six years to reach the C-suite as CTO. Agrawal made a name for himself by advancing the use of AI and machine-learning technology at Twitter, which helped boost the company's audience growth.

"I joined this company 10 years ago when there were fewer than 1,000 employees..." Agrawal, who now oversees a workforce of more than 5,500 employees, wrote in an email to his employees posted on Twitter on Monday. "I've walked in your shoes, I've seen the ups and downs, the challenges and obstacles, the wins and the mistakes."

Meanwhile, Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter in 2006, also called out Agrawal's amazing backstory, citing Agrawal as an example of the "ambition and potential" he's seen from the team at Twitter. "Parag started here as an engineer who cared deeply about our work and now he's our CEO," Dorsey wrote in his own email to employees, which was also posted on the social media platform.

Agrawal thanked Dorsey, writing in his email that he is "honored and humbled" to be taking the reins as CEO.

"I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship," Agrawal wrote, addressing Dorsey. Twitter's new CEO also patted his predecessor on the back for "leading the company through really significant challenges," as Dorsey and Twitter have faced quite a bit of criticism in recent years over issues such as misinformation on social media.