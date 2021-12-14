People are still struggling to replace the social part of office life — use these 4 tips to feel less lonely

The Covid-19 pandemic is still lingering, and workers across the world are feeling lonelier because of it.

According to new research, 72% of global workers say they feel lonely at least monthly, while 55% say they feel it at least weekly. Among the American workforce, loneliness has risen 7% compared to pre-Covid — a small but significant number.

The research is featured in the upcoming book, "Connectable: How Leaders Can Move Teams From Isolated to All In," which is set to publish in March. For the book, authors Steven Van Cohen and Ryan Jenkins spent two years researching and speaking with experts on the topic of workplace loneliness, surveying more than 2,000 workers across 50 global organizations.

One of their biggest takeaways: Many people are still struggling to replace the social element of the in-person office. "A lot of employees see work as kind of a pseudo-lifeline to be able to have meaningful relationships that they want in life," Van Cohen tells CNBC Make It.

That's partially due to Covid — and partially due to employer shortcomings, Van Cohen says, noting that many companies aren't devoting enough time and energy to encouraging quality peer-to-peer and manager-employee relationships.

The theory seems to have caught on at some major companies: Van Cohen and Jenkins have worked with clients like Coca-Cola, The Home Depot and Salesforce, according to the pair's website, which offers worker wellness and inclusion resources for both employers and employees.

Research has linked loneliness to depression, anxiety, cognitive decline and poor sleep. It can reduce productivity, increase turnover and cause burnout.

Here are Van Cohen's four top ways to combat it: